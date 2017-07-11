Environmental makeover: Sterling Bank, DAAR Communication sign pact

By Amaka Ifeakandu Lagos

Sterling Bank Plc and media broadcast corporation, DAAR Communication Plc, owners of Ray Power FM and AIT Television, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at keeping Nigeria clean and safe through mass awareness campaigns on environmental sustainability. Objective of the strategic partnership is the amplifi cation of Sterling Environment Makeover (STEM) message on sanitation through the Ray Power FM and AIT Television networks to infl uence uptake of sustainable living actions among Nigerians

STEM is Sterling Bank’s corporate social responsibility initiative which promotes practices that protect the environment for the benefi t of humanity. Announcing the partnership, Chief Marketing Offi cer, Sterling Bank, Mr. Henry Bassey said the bank was delighted to have DAAR Communication Plc throw its weight behind STEM as a media partner. He disclosed that leading corporations have also joined the programme as partners elevating it into a movement that will make Nigerians more conscious and committed to protecting the environment. “Sterling Bank and DAAR Communication have come together because we share a common passion for the environment – to keep it clean, safe and preserved for the future generation.

Th rough the Sterling Environmental Makeover programme, we hope to make a positive impact on our local communities across Nigeria using the extensive national and regional network of Raypower and AIT to infl uence sustainable living actions which reduces dirt and improves hygiene. DAAR Communication has partnered with us to enlighten Nigerians on the importance of sanitation and how its absence fouls the environment exposing thousands of children and adults to disease”, Bassey informs. Commenting on the partnership, Chairman of DAAR Communication, Chief Raymond Paul Dokpesi Jnr., said he was impressed by the goals and potential of the Sterling Environmental Makeover programme and the creative ways in which the bank have been tackling and addressing issues of environmental cleanliness.