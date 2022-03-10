Envoy advocates peaceful elections as South Korea-Nigeria trade volume soar

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria Mr Kim Young-Chae has added his voice in advocating for peaceful general elections in the country come 2023.

Mr Young-Chae who spoke on Thursday while Journalists in Abuja said like in his country, successful elections can be guaranteed when fairness and level-playing ground are assured and practiced.

After 2022 presidential election which held on Wednesday March 9 across South Korea, Yoon Suk-yeol emerged winner with slim margin of 48.56% votes as against his closest rival Lee Jae-myung with 47.83%, representing only 0.73% gap between the top candidates.

“It only takes fairness and level-playing ground to achieve peaceful elections. So, it’s our expectation that the outcome of Nigeria’s election in 2023 will be peaceful,” he said.

On cultural ans sporting relations, the Korean Ambassador said despite COVID-19 challenges, he personally visited some parts of Nigeria including Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers state, among others as a way of exchanging cultural ideals and values.

He said through Korea’s cultural centre, a number of sporting and cultural programmes were executed in 2021.

On trade bilateral relations, Ambassador Young-Chae said Nigeria and Korea struck $2billion bilateral trade in 2021 which he described as indication of strong ties existing between Nigeria and South Korea across all areas.

He said, “In 2021, trade figures reached two billion dollars, after a 50 per cent increase, compared with the previous years; 2021 was a huge boost in our bilateral trade, in spite of the COVID pandemic. So it is my intention that our bilateral trade continues to rise and at the end of the day, I want to see Nigeria become Korea’s largest trading partner in Africa.

“Nigeria is the biggest economy in Africa, so she should be our biggest trading partner. The trade volume is almost balance, your export volume and Korea’s export volume are almost equal. Our export is mostly manufacturing goods, but last year, plastics and aluminium were areas that we saw huge increase.

“We imported a lot of Nigerian gas, but in order to further increase bilateral trade, -oil and gas is very important -we want to see some agricultural products and manufacturing goods. In order to penetrate the foreign market we need to engage in terms of research. I hope more Nigerian companies study Korean market, Korean customers.

“We import a lot of sesame seeds and I know Nigeria produces a lot of sesame seed, so there is a huge potential for the market when Nigeria exports sesame seeds, sesame oil, there are great potentials. That is why we try to match-make so that they need to know each other more. My job is to facilitate meetings so that companies make deals.

“In 2021, we had a Joint Bilateral Commission and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada visited Korea, and met with his counterpart; the Joint Commission is highest level of bilateral engagement.

“This year, we are going to see high level exchange of visits, several top Nigerian government officials and businessmen have indicated interest to visit.”

The Koream Ambassador said that it was important for Nigerian businesses to study the Korean market and customers to know what they really wanted, so that they could diversify export products.

He also assured of his commitment in creating fora that could brink Nigerian and Korean businesses together for more fruitful deals.

Ahead of upcoming election of International Labour Organisation (ILO) slated for May 2022, Ambassador Young-Chae enjoined the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the federal government to support and vote for Korean candidate Kang Kyung-wha gunning for the presidential position.