Envoy flags off novel passports for Nigerians in Germany

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Friday flagged off a novel issuance and re-issuance of Nigerian passports’ intervention programme in a move to ease the stress Nigerians residing in Germany faced in accessing passports.

This was contained in a statement issued in Bauchi.

According to the statement, the initiative came on the heels of the immense difficulties faced by Nigerian residents in Germany and the exercise would be done periodically so as to address the challenges in seeking new passports or re-issuances.

“The passport intervention had 150 applicants in attendance with multitudes of adults who trooped to the Embassy in order to be part of the epoch making event.

“The intervention which is the first of its kind was an impactful medium to save applicants the inconvenience of travelling to Berlin and Frankfurt to renew their passports and there are plans by the Nigerian Embassy in Germany to also take the initiative to other German cities,” the statement read in part.

The ambassador said no Nigerian citizen in Germany in need of a passport “will face challenges again,” adding that the intervention also derailed a planned protest by dissident groups, as many of the members planned to be recruited left for the passport intervention.