Enyimba edge Al Ittihad 2-0 in CAF Confederation Cup playoff

Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Enyimba Football Club of Aba Sunday evening defeated Libya’s Al Ittihad 2-0 in a CAF Confederation Cup playoff second leg clash in Aba.

The first leg in Tunisia was postponed due to Coronavirus travel restrictions which prevented Enyimba from flying into the North African country.

Sadiq Abubakar headed Enyimba in front after 21 minutes courtesy of an assist by fullback Yakubu Bilal.

Striker Victor Mbaoma, who has a huge appetite for scoring goals at international level, doubled the lead for the home team in the 34th minute for Enyimba to go into the break 2-0 up.

The overall winners of this match-up will advance to the group stage of the competition.

Related

No tags for this post.