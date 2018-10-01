Enyimba install new floodlights at Aba Stadium

2018 CAF Confederation Cup campaigners Enyimba FC of Nigeria have moved towards full completion of their refurbished home ground in Aba, South Eastern Nigeria with the installation of new state-of-the-art floodlights at the Enyimba Stadium.

Enyimba played their first official game in close to three years at the Stadium in Aba on August 29 when they defeated Congolese side CARA Brazzaville 1-0.

However, the game which kicked off at 5pm local time was marred by poor lighting in the second half of the game.

Enyimba sources told our correspondent that the lights used on the day were a stop-gap measure pending the time they access the proper floodlights meant to be installed at the Stadium.

It was further scooped that Ebi Egbe, Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle Sports Facility Constructions Ltd, the firm handling the reinvigoration of the Stadium, was in Lagos at the end of last month to ensure the LED floodlight system, complete with CREE chip was cleared from the Nigerian Customs.

Enyimba’s next Confederation Cup game, against Moroccan side Raja Casablanca next Wednesday has been fixed for 2’o clock in the afternoon, this news will gladden the hearts of the team’s teeming fans as it brings the facility to a near perfection stage.

