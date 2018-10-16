EO6: Protect Judiciary from fascism, PDP charges CJN

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, to protect the institution of the judiciary from the unconstitutional and repressive fascist policies being foisted on the system by the President Muhammadu Buhari Presidency.

PDP in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan noted that:”The admission by the Buhari presidency, on Sunday, that its obnoxious Executive Order 6, as well as the travel ban and trailing of citizens, are devised to directly interfere in judicial processes and stifle accused persons of resources, under the guise of speedy trial, has left no one in doubt that the nation is fast sliding into fascism.

‘The Buhari presidency has commenced an attack on the independence of the judiciary, using the instrument of blackmail and aspersion on its integrity and capacity to effectively and timorously dispense justice.

“In trying to use his Executive Order 6 to determine the process, procedures and progression of cases in court, the Buhari Presidency directly seeks to usurp, commandeer and appropriate the constitutional powers of the judiciary and then armtwist the courts and use them as “slaughterhouses” for opposition members and perceived political opponents.

“We invite Nigerians to further note that the action of the Buhari presidency is a direct attempt to suspend sections 6 (6)(b), 36 (5), (6)(d) and 37 of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

“While section 6 (6)(b) provides that judicial powers of the court shall ‘extend to all matters between persons, or between government or authority and to any person in Nigeria, and to all actions and proceedings relating thereto, for the determination of any question as to the civil rights and obligations of that person”.

Section 36 (6) (d) provides that, “every person who is charged with a criminal offence shall be entitled to be given adequate time and facilities for the preparation of his defence”.

