Epidemic looms over defecation in waterways, Cross River Basin warns

The Cross River Basin Development Authority (CRBDA) has warned that many Nigerian communities could face outbreak of epidemics as a result of defacation in waterways and rivers.

The Managing Director (MD) of the Basin Development Authority, Engr. Bassey Nkposong, said this in Calabar, weekend, during the maiden celebration of World Rivers Day which had the theme ‘Water Ways in Our Communities,’ held in the tourist site, Kwa Water Falls, in Akamkpa local government area of Cross River state.

“It is high time to note that our Rivers are not refuse dump, and it is against good conscience to defecate in the Rivers as its pollution may be the cause of sickness and death.

“It is important we kick against the discharge of sewage into our Rivers while at the same time discouraging the dumping of untreated effluent into the Rivers.

“As we join the world in celebrating this year’s World Rivers Day, we call on all, especially those in our catchment, to see the River as a double edged sword which can help to enhance lives while at the same time being a source of destruction and agony for the entire community,” he stated.

Nkposong added that the proposed Water Bill before the National Assembly would, when eventually passed into law, help in regulating standards and unhygienic use of water, for the good of humanity.

He said: “Apart from ensuring that water ways are cleared and dumping of refuse strictly monitored, legislation on the proper use of water and its resources should be put in place and judiciously adhered to.

‘It is against this background that one welcomes the proposed water bill by the National Assembly. It is expected that when the bill is eventually passed into law, regulations and standards will be maintained and enforced for the good of the Nation.”

Nkposong also led other CRBDA staff to plant trees in Calabar and the Kwa Water Falls to mark the event.

Explaining why the campaign was taken to the popular Kwa Water Falls, Mkposong said, “this Rivers is the main hub of the project as its flood plains provides the agricultural energy for the project. Our survival ultimately rest on the sustenance of our Rivers and the water ways.”

