EPL: City to have full mouth with Cherries as Arsenal look to gun down Spurs

Manchester City will have their mouth full as strive to maintain their lead at the top when Bournemouth visit the Etihad Stadium. City will be confident of victory as they have won all six Premier League meetings between them.

The Cherries have also lost their last three games on the bounce and will certainly have their plates full with this one. They will be coming up against the league’s top scorer in Sergio Aguero. The Argentine has scored eight goals so far and will surely hope to add to that tally.

Two teams desperately in need of points face off when Southampton host Manchester United at St. Mary’s Stadium. The Saints have won just one Premier League game all season and are now languishing in the bottom three. United on the other hand continued their point dropping spree after a goalless draw against lowly Crystal Palace. That result leaves them seventh on the table and 14 points off leaders Man City. A 1-0 win against Young Boys in midweek was far from convincing, but this presents a good chance to return to winning ways before the grueling December schedule kicks off.

Crystal Palace will have victory on their minds when Burnley make the trip to Selhurst Park.

Following a surprise win against Wolves, Huddersfield will now take on Brighton at the Kirklees Stadium.

Watford will be desperate to shake off their 3-0 loss to Liverpool when they face Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Level on points and separated only by goal difference, Newcastle and West Ham will fight for the points at the Sports Direct Arena.

Tomorrow, the North London Derby takes centre stage when Arsenal battle Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners sit fifth on the table having snuck past Bournemouth in their last league fixture. They have been in good form and are unbeaten in 17 matches since their loss to Chelsea while also becoming one of the top scoring teams in the League.

Spurs on the other hand comfortably cruised to a 3-1 over Chelsea and that was followed by a midweek win over Inter Milan in the Champions League. With the likes of Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli in good form, there is reason to believe the Lilywhites can get a result out of this one. They have won seven of their last eight games and are fourth on the table. With just one point separating both teams, it promises to be a match to watch.

The Merseyside Derby is also in town as Liverpool tackle Everton at Anfield. It will be a daunting task for the Toffees as they haven’t won at Anfield this century. The last time Everton won an away game in this fixture was in 1999 courtesy of a goal from Kevin Campbell. It will be Marco Silva’s first derby in charge and he will be desperate to bring this run to an end. Liverpool on the other hand have been a devastating force at home so far, winning all their games bar a goalless draw with Manchester City and have conceded just one goal as well. They are on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat to PSG in the Champions League and will aim to get back to winning ways.

Chelsea will entertain Fulham at Stamford Bridge. On the back of a disappointing 3-1 loss to London rivals Tottenham in their last game, the Blues are now hoping to get back on track. New Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri got his career with the Cottagers off to winning ways with a 3-2 win over Southampton, and he will now set his sights on getting one off the team he managed between 2000 and 2004.