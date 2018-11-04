EPL: City wreck Southampton as Chelsea retain unbeaten status

Raheem Sterling scored twice fresh from agreeing a new five-year contract with Manchester City as the champions swept aside Southampton 6-1 on Sunday to return to the top of the Premier League table.

Sergio Aguero, with his 150th league goal, David Silva and Leroy Sane were also on the mark as Pep Guardiola’s side continued their unbeaten start to their title defence.

Southampton had the minor consolation of becoming the first team in 630 minutes to score against City but the leaders’ form is ominous for the rest of the division.

City are scoring at a marginally faster rate than they did while racking up a record 106 goals last season, and they made a devastating start at the Etihad that finished the game as a contest within 18 minutes of kick-off.

Five minutes had gone when Aguero orchestrated an attack on the edge of the Southampton area, David Siva then moving the ball on to the overlapping Sane, whose cross was turned into his own goal by Saints’ Wesley Hoedt.

It took a further six minutes for City to double the lead, Bernardo Silva setting free Sterling on the right and the England forward selflessly squaring for Aguero to hammer in from close range.

It was the Argentine’s 150th league goal for City, a landmark that moved him level with Michael Owen in eighth place on the Premier League’s all-time goalscoring list.

It appeared City were capable of scoring almost at will and a slick move saw them make it three in the 18th minute.

Again, Sterling was heavily involved, accepting Bernardo Silva’s pass and putting in a cross that was a little too high for Sane but arrived for David Silva, who volleyed in at the far post.

Southampton manager Mark Hughes, whose future has been the subject of increasing speculation following a run that has now seen him win just four of his 19 league games in charge, reacted furiously to yet more appalling defending from his side.

They would pull one back after half an hour, becoming the first English team to score against City since Newcastle at the Etihad at the start of September.

It was a rare mistake from goalkeeper Ederson that led to the Saints goal, the Brazilian diving unnecessarily at the feet of Danny Ings and tripping the forward, who convincingly shot home the penalty.

However there was never a hint that Southampton might be able to launch anything resembling a fightback and City ended the half as they had begun it — by scoring.

David Silva’s through ball appeared to be going out of play but Aguero showed impressive persistence to chase and pull it back for Sterling who, first miskicked but then shot past Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy from six yards.

Southampton improved at the start of the second half, with James Ward-Prowse and Ings — via wicked deflection off Fernandinho — forcing Ederson to make fine stops.

But City continued to threaten, and Sane almost made it five with a vicious left-foot shot from the edge of the area that struck the bar just after the hour.

Sterling did in the 67th minute when he latched onto Aguero’s perfectly-weighted pass to score his second goal of the afternoon.

Sane completed an impressive individual and team display in stoppage time when he steered in a left-foot shot from 18 yards following another assist from Sterling.

Similarly, Alvaro Morata scored twice to take unbeaten Chelsea above Liverpool into second place in the Premier League behind Manchester City on Sunday, but Maurizio Sarri’s men made hard work of seeing off Crystal Palace 3-1. Morata has now scored four in his last four Premier League games after just two goals in his previous 20 domestic matches, and his return to form could be the final ingredient Sarri’s side need to mount a serious title challenge. The former Real Madrid striker gave Chelsea a barely deserved half-time lead from an uninspired first 45 minutes. However, Andros Townsend’s equaliser and the introduction of Eden Hazard from the bench woke Chelsea from their slumber after the break and Morata restored the hosts’ lead before Pedro Rodriguez sealed the three points. “I can score a hat-trick so it was not the perfect day but we will take the three points,” said Morata. “When you have a bad period, it takes long to recover. “Last year was difficult for me for many things. You don’t expect an injury but now I am good, it is nice to be scoring.” Hazard was only fit enough for a place on the bench on his return from a back injury and his creative spark was badly missed as Chelsea laboured against a well-organised Palace, who also provided a threat on the counter-attack through Wilfried Zaha. “I don’t think we were battered by Chelsea today,” said Palace manager Roy Hodgson. “I don’t think we were confronted with lots of goal chances and we kept them at bay pretty well, but they were clinical.” It was Max Meyer who had the visitors’ best chance, but the German international, who is still looking for his first Palace goal since a summer move from Schalke, fired over when well-placed on the edge of the area. Chelsea took over half an hour to create anything of note, but Morata took the first opportunity to come his way. The Spanish international showed a confidence that has been sorely lacking for the majority of his Chelsea career by deftly controlling Pedro’s cross before drilling the ball low past Wayne Hennessey. Chelsea could have had a second moments later when Willian blasted home another deflected Pedro effort, but the Brazilian was harshly adjudged to be offside. Sarri is now unbeaten in his first 16 competitive games as Chelsea boss, but will know there is still plenty of room for improvement as a sleepy start to the second-half was punished in the 53rd minute. David Luiz was caught ball watching and Townsend played a quick one-two with James McArthur before firing low past Kepa Arrizalabaga. Hennessey did well to parry a powerful Luiz header as the Brazilian tried to make amends for his error. However, it wasn’t until Sarri summoned Hazard and Mateo Kovacic from the bench in the 64th minute that Chelsea took control. Hazard’s first involvement was to be chopped down midway inside the Palace half, and his free-kick found a way through to Morata, who arrowed a shot into the far corner. Five minutes later Chelsea had breathing room as Morata again did well to leave Marcos Alonso’s cross for the onrushing Pedro to slot home. Morata had the chance for his hat-trick when put clean through by Hazard in stoppage time, but failed to fool Hennessey with his attempted chip.

