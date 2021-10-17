EPL: Iwobi returns from injury as West Ham beat Everton

West Ham United’s Angelo Ogbonna headed a second-half winner to give David Moyes’ side a hard-fought Premier League victory at Everton and spoiling Alex Iwobi return to action on Sunday afternoon.

It was not the best of returns to the Everton first eleven for Iwobi.

Iwobi missed Everton’s last fixture and the Super Eagles double header with Central African Republic due to injury.

Ogbonna’s header earned West Ham United a 1-0 victory that ended Everton’s perfect home record this season and moved them above the Merseyside club into sixth place.

In an evenly contested first half, Iwobi squandered an opportunity to put Everton ahead from close range following Abdoulaye Doucoure’s 22nd-minute cross.

Some minutes later Iwobi sent in a dangerous left-foot cross which was tipped away to safety by the Hammers keeper.

After the break, Salomon Rondon headed agonisingly wide for Everton while West Ham’s Pablo Fornals curled his shot just off target as the teams traded chances.

In the 50th minute Iwobi had a chance to broke the deadlock after collecting a low cross from Lucas Digne, but his goal bound shot was blocked by Ogbonna for a corner.

With 11 minutes left in the game Iwobi was replaced.

But with 16 minutes remaining, West Ham took the lead when a superb corner kick from Bowen was headed in by Ogbonna from close range.

West Ham’s victory moves them up to sixth spot on 14 points, ahead of seventh-placed Everton on goal difference.





