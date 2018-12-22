EPL: New era begins at Old Trafford

Manchester United will make the trip to Cardiff City Stadium to take on Cardiff City. The Red Devils will go into the game with a new manager after Jose Mourinho was sacked following a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool. Michael Carrick will be tasked with leading United to victory before new caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer takes over. United have struggled this season but they have a good record against the Welsh side, winning 14 of their last 29 meetings.

Cardiff have won three of their last six matches, but they come into this on the back of defeat and are just two points clear of the drop zone. Neil Warnock will be hoping his charges are on top of their game, but he certainly won’t have it easy.

Manchester City will entertain Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium. The Citizens will look to pick off the points in order to keep up the pressure on Liverpool, while Palace will be boosted by their 1-0 win over Leicester which saw them move three points clear of the drop zone.

Chelsea will be eyeing a third straight win when they tackle Leicester at Stadium. Having been a bit shaky in recent times, the Blues have managed victories over Man City and Brighton to remain in the top four. They will be wary of their lack of bite in front of goal as demonstrated against Bournemouth in midweek where 25 shots on goal were registered but only one goal was scored.

Leicester on the other hand have picked up just a point from an available nine and have dropped into the bottom half of the table. Goals has also been hard to come by for them and they will be hoping Jamie Vardy can be on target once again.

Arsenal will be desperate to rediscover their bearings when Burnley visit the Emirates Stadium. Following an impressive run of 22 games without defeat, the Gunners have now lost their last two games which has also seen them bow out of the League Cup in the quarter final stage.

With a trip to Anfield in a week’s time, Unai Emery’s men cannot afford to slip up. Burnley haven’t won at Arsenal since 1974 and based on their current form, that record is likely to stay intact.

Newcastle will be eyeing a second straight win when they take on bottom of the log Fulham at the Sports Direct Arena.

Southampton will aim to build on their 3-2 success over Arsenal when they face Huddersfield at the Kirklees Stadium.

Two teams in good form collide when West Ham battle Watford at the Olympic Stadium. The Hammers and the Hornets are tied on 24 points and will have the opportunity to climb up the table.

Bournemouth will be eager for a home win when a shaky Brighton visit the Vitality Stadium.