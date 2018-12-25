EPL: Palace rival Huddersfield for Solanke

Crystal Palace will rival Huddersfield to sign Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke on loan.

Palace are seeking a new centre-forward and two wide players in next month’s transfer window and Solanke is thought to be high on their list.

Last month, Sky Sports News exclusively revealed that Solanke was a target for struggling Huddersfield, whose manager David Wagner is a close friend and former colleague of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Palace are understood to have already ruled out a move for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who is on loan at Valencia.

A more ambitious target for the Eagles would be Luka Jovic – a 20-year-old striker on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from Benfica – but he is thought to command a high transfer fee, having scored 20 goals in 37 games in the Bundesliga.

Palace are thought to be eyeing new wide players due to fears they could lose either Wilfried Zaha or Andros Townsend – or both – in the not too distant future.

Both players have been in excellent form this term despite Palace’s struggles, and being watched by bigger clubs in the Premier League.

Palace are also understood to have long-term doubts over forwards Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham, who have struggled for form and with injuries respectively.