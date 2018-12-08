EPL: Salah returns to scoring times with hat-trick as Liverpool swallow Cherries

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick against Bournemouth to send Liverpool to the top of the table – then handed his man-of-the-match award to team-mate James Milner.

Former England midfielder Milner became the 13th player to make 500 Premier League appearances when he captained Liverpool against the Cherries.

When handed his award after the game, Salah opted to give it to Milner and told Sky Sports: “I will not take it.

“Congratulations on his amazing career. He deserved it today. I hope we’ll win something together.”

Salah scored his second hat-trick for the club since arriving from Roma 18 months ago as Jurgen Klopp’s side went one point clear of Manchester City, who later suffered their first top-flight defeat of the season as they lost 2-0 at Chelsea.

Salah was in an offside position when Roberto Firmino hit a 30-yard shot that home keeper Asmir Begovic carelessly pushed out in the direction of the Egypt forward.

He finished clinically and his eighth top-flight goal of the season was allowed to stand to break the deadlock in a game the visitors dominated from the start.

There was nothing fortuitous about the Liverpool forward’s second though, a composed finish after driving at the Bournemouth defence, while Steve Cook back-heeled the ball into his own net while attempting a clearance to make it 3-0.

Salah then completed his hat-trick after rounding Begovic, cutting back to beat the Bournemouth keeper for a second time and poking the ball past Nathan Ake on the line.

“Whatever you do in a football game, you need somebody to finish it off and what Mo did with his two goals in the second half was exceptional,” said Klopp after his side’s fifth straight league win.

Having taken 45 points from the last 51 on offer, Liverpool are now unbeaten in 17 league games in a run stretching back to last season.

The wins keep on coming for Liverpool – and the goals are flowing once again for Salah.

Having successfully negotiated a bruising night at Burnley on Wednesday, Klopp’s side started a huge week by ruthlessly dismantling Bournemouth.

Salah goes into Tuesday’s Champions League must-win group game with Napoli having marked his return to the starting line-up by emphatically ending a three-match personal run without a goal.

Bournemouth have every right to feel disgruntled about the former Chelsea player’s first, with television replays clearly showing Salah was offside when Firmino struck the shot that Begovic spilled into his path.

Yet the hosts can have few complaints about his second or third.

Despite Cook’s attempt to bring him down, Salah stayed on his feet to drive at Bournemouth’s defence before producing a neat finish into the corner via a slight deflection off Ake.

Cook’s troubled game continued when the Bournemouth defender inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net following a cross by Andy Robertson, before Salah completed the rout.

After shrugging Cook off the ball following substitute Adam Lallana’s long punt forward, Salah dribbled into the box before tormenting Begovic and slotting home.

After the game, Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe described Salah as “one of the best in the world”.

“Salah looked very good, razor sharp and we struggled to handle him. He played more centrally today and did well from that position,” he said.

While the headlines belong to Salah, Liverpool overcame the absences of injured defensive trio Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren and Nathaniel Clyne to claim a 10th Premier League clean sheet of the season before next Sunday’s visit of Manchester United to Anfield.

Bournemouth started the weekend seventh in the table – level on points with sixth-placed Everton – and with plaudits ringing in manager Howe’s ears.

Their climb from League Two to the fringes of European qualification in 10 seasons is nothing short of phenomenal, but the Cherries were second best all over the pitch against Liverpool.

This scenario is becoming a familiar story for the Dorset club against the league’s leading sides.

Howe’s team are regularly praised for producing attractive, progressive football – but their record against the top-six teams is extremely poor.

Since the start of 2017-18, Bournemouth have lost 15 times in 17 games against Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United.

The bad news is they still have to face Tottenham and United – both away – in the league this month.

They were not helped by the absence of leading scorer Callum Wilson because of a hamstring injury, but the England striker would not have helped their defence – now without a clean sheet in seven league and cup games – contain Liverpool.