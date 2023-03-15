EPO implements pollution mgt facility in Kano

As part of efforts to mitigate the ecological challenges posed by natural and human elements, the Ecological Project Office constructed industrial pollution management facilities in Kano State.

The projects were constructed within available resources of the office.

The projects are stretched across the three major industrial layouts of Bompai, Sharada and Challawa and accommodate hundreds of companies and industries operating in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, EPO, Malam Shehu Ibrahim, who went round the facility on Monday, during his inspection of EPO projects in the State, noted that the projects were one of several landmark projects of the office saying the government was committed to the completion of the project as it will soon award the phase 2.

He expressed satisfaction over the work done by the contractor, who stated that he has done his best within the scope and specifications contained in the contract agreements and believed that the project presently at about 95% completion will avert an environmental disaster that would have occurred but for the intervention of EPO through the Federal Government.

Ibrahim also said the complaint for the intervention came from the state government, the Kano State Emirate Council and the industrial community for an urgent intervention to salvage the imminent environmental hazard within the area.

Ibrahim said the Office is working with the Industrialists and the state government on how best to manage the project so that there will be continuity in the management and maintenance of the facilities going forward.

The contractor, Alhaji Sanusi Turaki of ALPS Global Link Ltd, said the project implementation was first of its kind in Nigeria and believed it had passed the integrity and quality assurance test.

The project components include: piping with 325 chambers constructed, a water treatment plant for the collection of raw effluent from the holding reservoir and the Incinerators to burn the solid particles collected from the physical treatment and surroundings and convert them for economic benefits.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

