EPO Permanent Secretary Sec commends Emadike shoreline project

The Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office (EPO), Malam Shehu Ibrahim, has expressed delight and satisfaction over the level of on-going remediation works at the Shoreline Protection and Reclamation Project at Emadike, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, saying the facility is historic and impactful.

The Permanent Secretary stated this during an inspection tour of some Projects in Bayelsa,on Monday.

He said the Emadike project is one of the Ecological intervention efforts of the Federal Government through the Ecological Project Office to tackle the coastal and flooding challenges in the community in order to meet the yearnings of the people .

According to him, “This is the kind of intervention Mr President likes as it impacts the community directly. I am also impressed with how the community organized itself in terms of having the youth and vigilante vanguards to maintain and secure the facility ”.

Ibrahim informed that the perennial floods which had taken its toll on the community and its surroundings over the years came to an end in 2022 with the award of the contract for the project.

He said that through the sighting of the project in Emadike, the community is now a safe haven for shelter to neighouring communities during the rainy seasons.

The scope of the project include a 850m shoreline protection using the sheet pile method to tackle the ocean surge and a 16 hectare land reclamation using sand filling to arrest the flood erosion that devastated the community .

At an earlier event, the Group President of Azikel Group Ltd, Dr Azibapu Eruani and the Project Contractor had said that the physical presence of the Permanent Secretary for the on-the spot inspection to the project site was a demonstration of the importance of the project and the commitment of the Ecological Project Office in achieving its mandate.

He disclosed that the intervention has addressed two significant areas of protecting the community coastal borders and also preventing flooding.

He further said the project is a testament of a project that was sited, executed, visited and being put to use”, adding that the community is very grateful to the federal government and the Ecological Project Office for the intervention.

