EPO urges staff to rededicate themselves to exemplary service delivery

The Permanent Secretary, Ecological Project Office (EPO), Dr Habiba Lawal has urged members of staff to show more dedication and commitment in the discharge of their assigned duties. stating that it is in consonance with the new drive of the federal government on Performance Management System in the nation’s public service.

Dr Lawal disclosed this at the Recognition/Award Ceremony for outstanding officers who have excelled in the performance of their duties which was held at the Atiku Hall, Block A, Federal Secretariat Complex, Phase 11, FCT, Abuja.

She said the event was part of the activities to commemorate the 2022 Nigeria Civil Service Day with the theme: “Performance Management System (PMS): Impact on Productivity in the Nigeria Public Service”

The Permanent Secretary explained that the theme for this year’s celebration is a mandate of Mr President to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to institutionalize the service, in order to add value and deliver quality service to Nigerians.

She further stated that the theme is one of the six pillars of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP), adding that it is, “a service compact with Nigerians so that Nigerians can know what to expect and what to deliver”.

She urged members of staff to rededicate themselves to hard work and continue to do well in what they have been doing well and improve on those areas they were not doing well, explaining that the recognition award is to motivate officers to do more.

She also promised that the management will continue to encourage and support officers to deliver on their duties in spite of the lean resources and the current economic downturn.

Dr Lawal admonished staff to desist from compromising on service delivery and focus more on improving on their various work schedules. She however commended them for their collective efforts in, “putting a name and face to the Ecological Project Office”.

