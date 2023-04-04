Equities market closes lower, sheds N26bn

Domestic equities on Monday opened the week on negative note shedding N26 billion as investors continued with profit taking activities.

Market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.09 per cent to close at N29.517 trillion from N29.543 trillion it closed on Friday.

The NGX All Share index also depreciated by 48.00 basis points to 54184.34 points from 54232.34 traded the previous day.

A review of the transactions showed that Mansard Insurance and Lasaco Insurance led gainers table during the day, gaining 10 per cent each to close at N2. 09 and N1. 21 per share respectively. Nahco followed with a gain of 9.88 per cent to close at N8. 90 per share, Ikeja Hotel added 8.20 per cent to close at N1. 32 per unit, FTN Cocoa gained 1.69 per cent to close at N0. 28 per share.

On the contrary, SCOA plc topped losers chart, shedding 10 per cent to close at N0. 90 per unit, UACN followed with a drop of 9.95 per cent to close at N8. 60 per share, SUNU Assurance fell by 9.62 per cent to close at N0.47 per share.

Eterna fell by 9.56 per cent to close at N6.15 per unit, ABC Transport dipped by 8.11 per cent to close at N0.34 per share.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

