Equity market closes bearish, sheds N20bn

The nation’s equity market yesterday took downward direction even as investors interest in BUAfoods Plc shares continue to grow daily, leading gainers table for the day.

The NGX All Share Index depreciated by 37.83 basis points to 43859.30 points from 43897.13 points reported the previous day.

Market capitalisation of listed equities also declined by N20 billion or 0.08 per cent to N23.630 trillion from N23.650 trillion reported the previous day.

Investors exchanged 294.539 million shares valued at N6.768 billion in 4501 deals against 311.255 million shares cost N8.642 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 5159 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that BUAfoods led gainers table during the day,increasing by 10.00 per cent to N64.35, Eterna Plc followed with a gain of 5.09 per cent to N5.57, Union Bank of Nigeria appreciated by 4.63 per cent to N5.65, Wema Bank gained 3.57 per cent to N0.87 while Oando Plc added 2.83 per cent to N4.73. on the contrary, Mutual Benefits topped losers chart for the day, declining by 10 per cent to N0.27, Berger Paint trailed with a loss of 9.94 per cent to N7.70, UPDC Reits down by 8.14 per cent to N3.95, Nestle Nigeria Plc fell by 7.81 per cent to N1435.00, Unity Bank dipped by 6.12 per cent to N0.46.

The report further showed that Transnational Corporation of Nigeria was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 58.356 million shares valued at N57.360 million shares cost N58.356 million, BUAfoods followed with account of 51.526 million shares cost N3.315 billion, FBNHoldings traded 16.506 million shares cost N197.303 million, GTCO Plc exchanged 14.050 million shares valued at N358.212 million while Access Bank accounted for 13.337 million shares worth N126.748 million.

