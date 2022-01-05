Equity market closes high gain N243bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchanged Wednesday closed higher, gaining N243 billion, as Transactions on BUAfoods boosted activities in the market.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 1.04 per cent to N23.426 trillion from N23.183 trillion reported on Tuesday.

The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 450.52 basis points to 43476.75 points from 43026.23 points.

Investors traded 1.240 billion shares worth N42.966 billion in 4032 deals against 216.650 million shares valued at N1.515 billion in 4080 deals.

A review of the Investment showed that Airtel Africa led gainers table during the day, gaining 10 per cent to N1050.50, BUA foods followed with a gain of 10 per cent to N44.00, Oando Plc added 9.73 per cent to N4.85, AIICO Insurance added 8.33 per cent to N0.78, Ardova up by 7.69 per cent to N12.60.

On the contrary, Unity Bank topped losers chart dropping by 9.62 per cent to N0.47, Royal Exchange trailed with 9.41 per cent to N0.77, Royal Insurance fell by 8.16 per cent to N0.45, Union Bank of Nigeria fell by 6.90 per cent to N5.40, Mutual Benefits dipped by 6.25 per cent to N0.30.

The result further showed that BUA Foods recorded the highest volume of activities, exchanging 1.006 billion shares valued at

N40.533, Wema Bank followed with account of 25.014 million shares cost N19.014, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria sold a total of 24.954 million shares cost N24.624 million.

The NGX group traded 14.536 million shares valued at N28.574 million while United Bank for Africa exchanged 13.945 million shares cost N112.243 million.

Related

No tags for this post.