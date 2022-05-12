Equity market closes higher, gains N557bn

Equity market yesterday returned to bullish run, appreciating by N557 billion.

The NGX trading result showed that market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 1.9 per cent to N28.485 trillion from N27.928 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 1033.04 basis points to 52838.45 points from 51805.41 points recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 417.386 million shares valued at N7.331 billion in 7255 deals against 331.521 million shares cost N5.035 billion in 6689 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that Okomuoil Palm led gainers table during the day, improving by 10 per cent to N205.70, CWG followed with a gain of 10 per cent to N0.99, Champion Breweries added 9.93 per cent to 9.90 per cent to N1.11, IMG gained 9.88 per cent to N9.45.

On the contrary,

Ikeja Hotel recorded the highest loss during the day, shedding 10 per cent to N1.17, Bua Foods trailed with a drop of 10 per cent to N56.70, Eterna Plc down by 9.92 per cent to N6.54, Northern Nigeria Floor Mills Nigeria Plc fell by 9.50 per cent to N9.05, RTBriscoe dipped by 8.7 per cent to N0.63.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

