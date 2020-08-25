Equity market defies weak economy, gains N33bn

Equity Price on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange Tuesday close higher, extending the bullish trend for the six consecutive sessions, gaining N33 billion.

Although the recent rally has not reflected on many stocks, the earnings reporting season has supported the market in its bull transition and it will gradually come to an end with half year scorecard interim dividend from first tier banks.

Meanwhile market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.25 per cent to N13.194 trillion from N13.161 trillion reported on Monday.

The NSE All Share Index also appreciated by 62.61 basis points to 25291.73 points from 25229.12 points reported the previous day.

Investors traded 251.339 million shares valued at N1.168 billion in 3713 deals, against 251.188 million shares worth N2.360 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 3737 deals.

An analysis of the transactions for the day showed that BUACement PLC led gainers table during the day, gaining N1.10 kobo to close at N40.00, Julius Berger followed with a gain of N0.50 kobo to close at N17.00, Wapco gained N0.20 kobo to close at N11.70 kobo, Flour Mills Nigeria PLC added N0.20 kobo to close at N18.70 kobo, NEM Insurance N0.18 kobo to close at N2.05 kobo.

On the contrary, Betaglass topped losers chart, dropping N0.15 kobo to close at N55.4 kobo, C & I Leasing trailed with a loss of N0.40 kobo to close at N4.00, May and Baker fell by N0.30 kobo to close at N2.73 kobo, Vitafoam Nigeria PLC dipped by N0.30 kobo to close at N5.15 kobo, Guaranty Trust Bank down by N0.20 kobo to close at N25.00. The result further showed that Transnational Corporation of Nigeria PLC was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 94.882 million shares valued at N52.277 million, United Bank for Africa (UBA) followed with account of 33.170 million shares cost N216.454 million, Wema Bank traded 15.551 million shares valued at N7.428 million, Zenith Bank sold a total of 10.434 million shares cost N176.447 million while Sterling Bank traded 9.632 million shares worth N11.287 million.