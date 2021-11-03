Equity market Dips by N20bn

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed lower, shedding N20 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.09 per cent to N21.905 trillion from N21.925 trillion traded on Tuesday.

The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 37.94 basis points to 41975.45 points from 42013.39 points reported the previous day.

Investors traded 292.935 million shares valued at N2.059 billion in 4899 deals against 318.974 million shares cost N3.277 billion in 5492 deals .

Capital market operators said that the may likely pullback as investors be are taking

time to analyze and digest the corporate earnings released so far in the just concluded earnings reporting season, amid portfolio rebalancing and repositioning which will impact on some stocks.They also said that the market will witness profit-booking as companies continue to release third quarter financial result

A review of investment during the day showed that Universal Insurance led gainers table during the day, gaining 10 per cent to N0.22, Multiverse followed with a gain of 10 per cent to N0.22, Honey Well Flour Mills Plc gained 9.78 per cent to N3.48, Sterling Bank added 6.85 per cent to N1.56, Wapic Insurance increased by 6.25 to N0.51.

On the contrary ,Lasaco Insurance topped losers chart for the day, dropping by 9.40 per cent to N1.06, Sovereign Trust Insurance trailed with a loss of 8.33 per cent to N0.22, Chams Plc dipped by 8.33 to N0.22, Ardova declined by 7.53 per cent to N13.50, Linkage Assurance went down by 7.02 per cent to N0.53.

