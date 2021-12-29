Equity market dips by N238bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian stock Exchange Wednesday opened in negative trend, shedding N238 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 1.07 per cent N21.822 trillion from N22.060 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 455.75 basis points to 41807.10 points from 42262.85 points traded the previous day.

Investors traded 180.181 million shares valued at N1.480 billion in 3828 deals against 111.842 million shares cost N911.917 million in 2072 deals.

A review of the transactions showed that United Bank for Africa led gainers table during the day, gaining 9.91 per cent to N6.10, Royal Exchange followed with a gain of 9.09 per cent to N0.84, Sovereign Trust Insurance gained 7.69 per cent to N0.28, Caverton gained 2.99 per cent to N1.72.

On the contrary, BUACement recorded the highest loss during the day, shedding 10.00 per cent to N67.05, May and Baker trailed with a loss of 9.98 per cent to N4.06, PZ Cusson fell by 8.96 per cent to N6.10, Jaiz Bank dipped by 8.06 per cent to N0.57, UPDC REITS declined by 6.25 per cent to N3.75.

The report further showed that Jaiz Bank was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 17.652 million shares valued at N10..533 million, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc followed with account of 16.800 million shares cost N101.826 million, UACN traded 12.883 million shares valued at N123.516 million, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria exchanged 11.386 million shares worth N11.253 million while Sovereign Trust Insurance traded 9.998 million shares valued at N2.779 million.

