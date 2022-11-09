Equity market dips by N440bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigeria Exchange closed on a negative trend, shedding N440 billion as loss recorded by Dangote Cement, Guinness others drag the market down.

Market capitalisation of listed equities yesterday declined by 1.82 per cent to N23.672 trillion from N24.112 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 805.83 basis points to 43461.60 points from 44267.43 points traded on Monday.

Investors traded 249.911 million shares valued at N2.501 billion in 3283 deals against 103.266 million shares cost N2.138 billion in 3206 deals.

An analysis of the Investment showed that Unity Bank led gainers table during the day shedding 10 per cent to N0.44, Thomas Way followed with a gain of 8.57 per cent to N0.38 , Jaiz Bank gained 6.38 per cent to N1.00, Fidson Health care added 5.76 per cent to N8.99, Geregu Plc increased by 5.09 per cent to N121.80.

On the contrary, Guinness Nigeria Plc topped losers , dropping by 9.95 per cent to N74.65, Custodian Investment trailed with a drop of 9.32 per cent to N5.35, Dangote Cement fell by 8.33 per cent to N220.00, Courtvellle Business Solutions dipped by 8.00 per cent to N0.46, NEM Insurance declined by 7.50 per cent to N3.70.