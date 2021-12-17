Equity market dips by N46bn

Transaction value on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Thursday shed N46 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.20 per cent to N22.056 trillion from N22.102 trillion reported the previous day. The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 87.13 basis points to 42270.23 points from 43357.36 reported pm Wednesday.

Investors traded 249.428illion shares valued at N3.573 billion in 3578 deals against 226.179 million shares valued at N2.632 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 3476 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that Royal Exchange led gainers table during the day,gaining 5.0 per cent to N0.63, Chams Plc followed with a gain of 4.76 per cent to N0.22, NGX Group gained 3.92 per cent to N18.55, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated gained 3.26 per cent to N9.50, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria increased by 3.16 per cent to N0.98.

On the contrary, Livestock Feeds recorded the highest loss during the day, shedding 10.00 per cent to N1.80, UDPC trailed with a drop of 8.33 to N1.10, Cap Plc fell by 5.70 to N18.20, Sovereign Trust Insurance dipped by 4.17 per cent to N0.23, Mutual Benefits Assurance down by 4.0 to close at N0.24.

The report further showed FBNHoldings was the toast of investors during the day, accounting for 79.139 million shares valued at N955.871 million, Access Bank followed with account of 33.257 million shares cost N299.453 million, ETI sold a total of 23.180 million shares worth N218.353 million, United Bank for Africa exchanged 12.954 million shares valued at N100.971 million, ,Zenith Bank Plc traded 9.622 million shares cost N238.420 million.