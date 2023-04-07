Equity market dips further by N13bn

The domestic equity market Thursday recorded its fourth consecutive loss this week, bringing down the benchmark index by 0.47 per cent as investors sold off shares Transcorp, Zenith bank and others.

The All-Share Index (ASI) decreased by 24.84 basis points, to close at 52994.13 points from 53,018.97 reported the previous day

Market capitalisation of listed equities also declined further by N13 billion or 0.45 per cent to N28.869 trillion from N28.882 trillion reported the previous day.

Thus the market recorded year to date gain of 3.40 per cent.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in medium stocks, amongst which are Eterna Plc, Sterling Bank, UPL Plc, FTN Cocoa among others.

An analysis of the investment showed that

AIICO insurance led gainers table during the day, appreciating by 5.26 per cent to close at N0.60 per share, Academy Press followed with a gain of 4.65 per cent to close at N1. 35 per share. Chams plc added 4.35 per cent to close at N0.24 per unit, United Bank for Africa added 2.40 per cent to close at N8.55 per unit, Champion Breweries gained N2.00 to close at N5.10 per share.

On the contrary, UPL recorded the highest loss during the day in percentage terms, dropping by 10 per cent to close at N1.80 per share, Sterling Bank trailed with a drop of 7.50 per cent to close at N1. 48 per share, Wapic insurance fell by 6.98 per cent to close at N0.40 per share, Eterna Plc down by 5.98 per cent to close at N5.50 per share, FTNCocoa dropped by 3.57 per cent to close at N0.27 per unit.

Investors traded 266.953 million shares valued at N1.928 billion in 3651 deals against 197.330 million shares valued at N3506 deals.

Transactions in the shares of

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

