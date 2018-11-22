Equity market dips, sheds N92bn

Investments in the nation’s equity market yesterday closed on a negative trend, dropping by N92 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.78 per cent to N11.671 trillion from N11.763 trillion it opened on Monday. All Share Index also went down by 252.45 basis points to 31969.79 points from 32222.24 traded the previous market day.

Investors traded 237.746 million shares worth N3.503 billion in 3559 deals against 148.101 million shares value at N1.796 billion in 2853 deals.

An analysis of the trading result showed that Mobil Nigeria Plc recorded the highest gain during the day, gaining N15.00 to close at N165.00, Stambic IBTC followed with a gain of N2.00 to close at N50.00, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc gained N0.60 kobo to close at N18.60 kobo, International Breweries added N0.55 kobo to close at N30.75 kobo while Prestige Insurance increased by N0.06 kobo to close at N0.67 kobo.

On the contrary, Presco Plc topped losers chart, dropping by N4.10 kobo to close at N62.15 kobo, Dangote Cement trailed with a loss of N3.50 kobo to close at N200, Guaranty Trust Bank down by N1.10 kobo to close at N35.85 kobo, Wapco dropped by N1.00 to close at N15.00 while Ecobank Transnational Incorporated depreciated by N0.50 kobo to close at N15.50 kobo.

