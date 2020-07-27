Equity market gains N186bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday opened week in positive trend, gaining N186 billion. The market was lifted by transactions in the shares of Dangote Cement, Guaranty Trust Bank and other stocks

The result showed that Market Capitalisation if listed equities increased by 1.46 per cent to N12.928 trillion from N12.742 trillion reported on Friday.

The NSE All Share Index also appreciated by 355.88 basis points to 24783.61 points from 24427.73 points traded the previous day.

Investors traded 169.998 million shares valued at N2.385 billion in 4336 deals against 174.199 million shares worth N2.384 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 3723 deals.

A review of the investment for the day showed that Dangote Cement led gainers table, gaining N7.60 kobo to close at N141.80 kobo, Guaranty Trust Bank followed with a gain of N1.65 kobo to close at N23.30 kobo, Wapco gained N1.05 kobo to close at N12.00, Zenith Bank gained N0.40 kobo to close at N15.90 kobo, United Bank for Africa added N0.15 kobo to N6.15 kobo.

On the contrary, Seplat Petroleum Development topped losers chart during the day, declining by N34.70 kobo to close at N312.70 kobo, Cap Plc trailed with a loss of N1.85 kobo to close at N17.10 kobo, Julius Berger fell by N1.05 kobo to close at N16.00, Berger paint declined by N0.60 kobo to close at N5.50 kobo, Cadbury Nigeria Plc dipped by N0.55 kobo to close at N6.70 kobo.