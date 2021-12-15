Equity market gains N21bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Wednesday took positive trend, gaining N21 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.9 per cent to N22.102 trillion from N22.081 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 39.84 basis points to 42357.36 points from 42317.52 points.

Investors traded 226.179 million shares valued at N2.632 billion in 3476 deals against 270.092 million shares cost N2.299 billion in 3753 deals.

A review of the investment showed that Redstarex led gainers table during the day, appreciating by 7.94 million shares valued at N3.40, Meyer Paint followed with a gain 7.69 per cent to N0.42, Japaul Gold and Ventures added 5.41 per cent to N0.39, UPDC added 4.35 per cent to N1.20, Africa Prudential added 4.10 per cent to N6.35.

On the contrary, Etranzact topped losers chart, dropping by 9.57 per cent to N1.89, Royal Exchange trailed with a loss of 4.76 per cent to N0.60, Cutix Plc fell by 4.21 per cent to N2.50, International Breweries down by 4.08 per cent to N4.70, Unity Bank dipped by 2.13 per cent to N0.46.

The result further showed that International Breweries recorded the highest volume of activities during the day exchanging 51.794 million shares valued at N253.341 million, FBNHoldings followed with account of 32.532 million shares cost N392.190 million, GTCO Plc traded 17.993 million shares valued at N457.215 million, Unilever Nigeria Plc 10.006 million shares valued at N132.083 million while Mutual Benefits exchanged 9.476 million shares cost N2.311 million.

