Equity market gains N318bn

The nation’s equity market yesterday closed on positive note, appreciating by N318 billion or 1.28 per cent to N25.073 trillion from N24.755 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index (ASI) also appreciated by 590.48 basis points to 46529.99 points from 45939.51 points traded the previous day.

Investors during the day traded 328.997 million shares valued at N4.817 billion in 4219 deals against 247.694 million shares cost N3.577 billion in 4242 deals.

A review of the investment during the day showed that Airtel Africa Plc led gainers table during the day, increasing by 10.00 per cent to N1271.00, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated followed with a gain of 9.55 per cent to N10.90, Courtvellle Business Solutions gained 9.09 per cent to N0.60, Academy Press increased by 8.86 per cent to N0.86, Learn Africa added 8.53 per cent to N1.40.

On the contrary, Cadbury Nigeria Plc topped losers chart for the day, dropping by 9.47 per cent to N8.60, Prestige Insurance trailed with a drop of 8.70 to close at N0.42, Champion Breweries down by 7.84 per cent to N2.35, Linkage Assurance dipped by 7.14 per cent to N0.52, Neimeth international Pharmaceutical fell by 5.26 per cent to N1.80.