Equity market gains N3bn

Investment in the nation’s equity market yesterday opened in positive trend, appreciating by N3 billion. Specifically,

Market Capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.02 per cent to N13.161 trillion from N13.158 trillion reported on Friday.

The NSE All Share Index also appreciated by 7.25 basis points to 25229.12 points from 25221.87 traded the previously.

Investors traded 251.188 million shares worth N2.360 billion in 3737 deals against 158.620 million shares valued at N1.754 billion in 3194 deals.

An analysis of the transactions for the day showed that Unilever Nigeria PLC led gainers table during the day, increasing by N1.05 kobo to close at N15.00, Guinness Nigeria PLC followed with a gain of N0.20 kobo to close at N15.40 kobo, PZ Cussons gained N0.15 kobo to close at N4.00, International Breweries increased by N0.16 kobo to close at N3.75 kobo, UPL increased by N0.12 kobo to close at N1.36 kobo.