Equity market gains N4bn



The nation’s domestic equity Wednesday rebounded marginally, gaining N4 billion.



Market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.02 per cent to N25.418 trillion from N25.414 trillion reported the previous day.



The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 7.38 basis points to 47163.94 points from 47156.56 points traded the previous day.

Investors’ traded 267.480 million shares valued at N3.215 billion in 4099 deals against 303.480 million shares cost N3.902 billion in 4616 deals.



An analysis of the investment showed that Cap Plc led gainers table during the day, gaining 10 per cent to N19.80, Learn Africa followed with a gain of 9.60 per cent to N2.17,



Champion Breweries added 9.09 per cent to N2.04, Sterling Bank added 3.95 per cent to N1.58, Conoil Plc gained 2.92 per cent to N24.70.

On the contrary, FCMB group recorded the highest loss during the day, dropping by 8.72 per cent to N3.95, Mutual Benefits Assurance trailed with a drop of 7.41 per cent to N0.25, ABC Transport dipped by 6.25 per cent to N0.30, PharmDeko down by 5.98 per cent to N1.73, FTNCocoa fell by 5.88 per cent to N0.32 per cent.



The result further showed that Fidelity Bank was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 68.817 million shares valued at N219.243 million, Access Bank followed with account of 38.641 million shares cost N384.118 million, United Bank for Africa sold 30.913 million shares cost N236.083 million, GTCO Plc exchanged 23.953 million shares valued at N621.972 million Zenith Bank sold a total of 12.607 million shares cost N339.011 million