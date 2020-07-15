Equity market gains N8bn

Investment in the nation’s equity market yesterday rebound as the two market indicators appreciated by 0.64 per cent

The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share index increased by 15.67 basis points to 24130.26 points from 24114.59 points reported the previous day.

Market Capitalisation of listed equities also closed higher by N8 billion to N12.587 trillion from N12.579 trillion traded on Tuesday.

Investors traded 208.209 million shares worth N1.761 billion in 3648 deals against 208.203 million shares cost N1.058 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 4174 deals.

An analysis of the investment indicated that Airtel Africa led gainers table, appreciating by N11.30 kobo to close at N340.00, Dangote Sugar followed with a gain of N0.60 kobo to close at N12.20 kobo, Guaranty Trust Bank gained N0.20 kobo to close at N21.50 kobo. Cutix added N0.13 kobo to close at N1.82 kobo while Access Bank increased by N0.05 kobo to close at N6.15 kobo.

Nigerian Breweries on the contrary, topped losers chart, dropping by N3.35 kobo to close at N30.70 kobo, Julius Berger trailed with a loss of N1.70 kobo to close at N15.50 kobo, Stanbic IBTC dipped by N1.25 kobo to close at N29.00, PZ Cusson down by N0.15 kobo to close at N4.35 kobo, Caverton declined by N0.12 kobo to close at N1.83 kobo.