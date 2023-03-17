Equity market loses N313bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange continued in negative direction Thursday, shedding N313 billion following loss recorded by medium scale stocks.

Market capitalisation of listed equities declined further by 1.04 per cent to N29.915 trillion from N30.228 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 574.59 basis points to 54915.61 points from 55490.20 points traded on Wednesday.

An analysis of the investment showed that Chams Plc led gainers table during the day gaining 8.70 per cent to close at N0.25, UPL followed with a gain of 7.57 per cent to close at N1.99 per unit, Living Trust improved by 3.37 per cent to close at N3.07 per share, Sterling Bank gained 2.67 per cent to close at N1.54 per unit, Zenith Bank increased by 2.52 per cent to close at N24.45 per share.

On the contrary, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated topped losers chart in percentage terms, shedding 10 per cent to close at N10.80 per share, IMG trailed with a drop of 9.32 per cent to close at N7.30 per unit, Royal Exchange dipped by 8.22 per cent to close at N0.67 per share, RTBriscoe down by 7.69 per cent to close at N0.24 per share while international Energy Insurance declined by 6.92 per cent to close at N1.21 per share.

The downturn was impacted by losses recorded in small and medium stocks, amongst which are Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, IMG international Energy Insurance, RTBriscoe among others

Volume of trades went down as Investors traded 137.286 million shares valued at N1.509 billion in 3489 deals against 181.187 million shares valued at N3.405 billion in 3908 deals.

