Equity market loses N80bn

Equity market yesterday closed on negative trend, shedding N80 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities yesterday declined by 0.35 per cent to N22.726 trillion from N22.809 trillion traded the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 158.02 basis points to 43549.28 point from 43707.30 points reported on Wednesday.

Investors traded 161.307 million shares valued at N2.139 billion in 3574 deals against 270.701 million shares cost N5.627 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 3861 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that Unity Bank led gainers table during the day, appreciating by 7.27 per cent to N0.59, FTNCocoa followed with a gain of 5.00 per cent to N0.42, Universal Insurance gained 4.76 per cent to N0.22, Wapco gained 2.62 per cent to N25.50, UPDC added 2.42 per cent to N1.69.

On the contrary, Cornerstone Insurance recorded the highest loss during the day, declining by 8.77 per cent to N0.59, Cutix Plc trailed with a loss of 8.06 per cent to N5.70, Etranzact fell by 7.32 per cent to N1.90, Regal Insurance dipped by 7.32 per cent to N0.38, Lasaco Assurance down by 5.36 per cent to N1.06.

The report further showed that FBNHoldings was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 28.155 million shares worth N322.074 million, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria followed with account of 23.505 million shares cost N235.059 million, Zenith Bank traded 12.521 million shares cost N301.202 million, Access Bank traded 9.289 million shares valued at N86.959 million while Sterling Bank traded 8.296 million shares cost N12.460 million.

