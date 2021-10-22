Equity market maintains growth profile, gains N237bn

Equity market yesterday sustained growth profile, increasing by N237 billion. Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 1.10 per cent to N21.763 trillion from N21.526 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 454.40 basis points to 41704.11 points from 41249.71 traded on Monday.

Investors exchanged 216.194 million shares valued at N3.381 billion in 4272 deals against 499.507 million shares worth N5.078 billion in 5998 deals.

An analysis of transactions showed that Cutix Plc led gainers table during the day, gaining 10.00 per cent to N5.50 , NGX group followed with a gain of 9.79 per cent to N23.55, Chi Plc added 9.09 per cent to N0.60, Nigerian Breweries added 7.41 per cent to N51.45 , Buacement Plc added 6.12 per cent to N72.00.

The result showed that TIP recorded the highest loss during the day, shedding 8.51 per cent to N0.43, Neimeth international Pharmaceutical trailed with a loss of 4.86 per cent to N1.76, Universal Insurance dipped by 4.76 per cent to close at N0.20, NAHCO dipped by 3.61 per cent to N3.47, Royalex fell by 3.51 per cent to N0.55.