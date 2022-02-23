Equity market maintains growth trend, gains N7bn

Trading activities at the nation’s domestic equity market Tuesday sustained growth profile, gaining N7 billion as full year financial result for 2021 hits the system.

Market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.03 per cent to N25.463 trillion from N25.456 trillion reported the previous day. The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 12.99 basis points to 47246.90 points from 47233.91 reported the previous day.

Investors traded 421.820 million shares valued at N5.155 billion in 5992 deals against 421.458 million shares worth N4.220 billion in 5961 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that

Learn Africa led gainers table during the day, gaining 10 per cent to N2.42, Niger Insurance followed with a gain of 10 per cent to close at N0.22, Scoa Plc added 9.79 per cent to N2.58, Cutix Plc gained 9.65 per cent to N2.84, May and Baker Nigeria Plc increased by 9.65 per cent to N5.00.

On the contrary, Ella Lakes recorded the highest loss during the day, shedding 9.88 per cent to N3.83, Veritas Kapital trailed with a drop of 8.00 per cent to N0.23, Courtvellle Business Solutions down by 5.56 per cent to N0.51, Guinness Nigeria Plc fell 5.34 per cent to N70.05, Neimeth international Pharmaceutical by 4.76 per cent to N1.80.

The result further showed United Capital was the toast of investors, exchanging 66.097 million shares valued at N889.150 million , Transnational Corporation of Nigeria followed with a account of 53.531 million shares cost N66.282 million,Zenith Bank traded 51.634 million shares cost N139.204 million, Fidelity Bank traded 44.370 million shares cost N137.731 million while Access Bank sold a total of 26.776 million shares valued at N277.974 million.