Equity market opens in positive trend, gains N226bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday opened week in positive note, appreciating by N226 billion. Specifically, market Capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.90 per cent to N25.124 trillion from N24.898 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 419.62 basis points to 46624.67 points from 46205.05 points traded the previous day.

Investors traded 435.799 million shares valued at N3.441 billion in 6482 deals against 313.445 million shares worth N5.034 billion in 5067 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that

RTBriscoe led gainers table during the day, appreciating by 10 per cent to N0.22, Chi Plc followed with a gain of 10 per cent to N0.66, NCR added 10 per cent to N3.30, Presco Plc added 9.97 per cent to N96.55, NGX group up by 9.93 per cent to N23.25.

On the contrary,

UPL recorded the highest loss during the day, declining by 9.43 per cent to N2.40, Lasaco Assurance trailed with a drop of 8.85 per cent to N1.03, Linkage Assurance dipped by 7.84 per cent to N0.47, Mutual Benefits Assurance down by 7.14 per cent to N0.26, Prestige Insurance sheds 6.52 per cent to N0.43.