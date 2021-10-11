Equity market opens on a note, sheds N80bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange yesterday closed on a negative note, shedding N80 billion.

Specifically, market capitalization of listed equities declined by 0.38 per cent to N21.215 trillion from N21.295 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 154.36 basis points to 40714.00 from 40868.36 point Reported the previous day.

Investors traded 191.311 million shares valued at N2.290billion in 4395 deals.

A review of the transactions for the day showed that NEM Insurance led gainers table during the day increasing by 9.95 per cent to N2.10 , Champion Breweries followed with a gain of 9.52 per cent to N2.30, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated added 9.52 per cent to N6.90, Toyalex increased by 8.77 per cent to N0.62, Wapco grew by 4.93 per cent to N24.50.

On the contrary, Sovereign Trust Insurance topped losers chart during the day, shedding 8.33 per cent to N0.22, Nigerian Breweries Plc trailed with a loss of 6.06 per cent to N46.50, AIICO Insurance sheds 5.26 per cent to N0.90, UPL declined by 5.06 per cent to N1.50, Unilever Nigeria Plc down by 4.55 per cent to N0.21,