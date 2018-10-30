Equity market opens week in positive note, gaining N106bn

Investment in the nation’s equity market on Monday opened week in a positive trend, appreciating by N106 billion.



Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.88 per cent to N12.119 trillion from N12.013 trillion traded on Friday.



The NSE All Share Index also appreciated by 288.74 basis points to 33196.07 points from 32907.33 points reported the previous day. Investors during the day traded 150.504 million shares worth N2.877 billion in 2624 deals against 280.325 million shares valued at N1.961 billion exchanged hands on Friday in 3918 deals.



A review of the transactions for the day showed that Stanbic IBTC led gainers table, gaining N3.00 to close at N49.00, Guaranty Trust Bank followed with a gain of N1.50 kobo to close at N38.50 kobo, Dangote Cement gained N1.50 kobo to close at N212.50 kobo, Forte Oil appreciated by N0.60 kobo to close at N21.60 kobo whilevZenith Bank Plc added N0.45 kobo to close at N24.45 kobo.



On the contrary, Nigerian Breweries recorded the highest loss during the day, shedding N0.50 kobo to close at N87.50 kobo, Custodian and Allied Insurance trailed with a loss of N0.45 kobo to close at N4.95 kobo, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc declined by N0.30 kobo to close at N19.05 kobo, UAC of Nigeria fell by N0.25 kobo to close at N9.55 kobo, Oando Plc down by N0.15 kobo to close at N5.20 kobo.



The trading activities further showed that Zenith Bank was the most active stock during the day, trading 28.425 million shares worth N690.371 million, Guaranty Trust Bank followed with account of 28.284 million shares valued at N1.066 billion, FCMB group traded 15.366 million shares cost N23.826 million, FBNHoldings sold 10.465 million shares worth N94.100 million while Fidelity Bank Plc exchanged 9.125 million shares cost N18.570 million.

