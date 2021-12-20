Equity market opens week in positive trend, gains N21bn

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday opened week in positive note, appreciating by N21 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.9 per cent to N22.128 trillion from N22.107 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 41.50 basis points to 42394.71 points from 42353.21 points traded the previous day.

Investors traded 142.171 million shares valued at N2.485 billion in 3749 deals against 341.688 million shares valued at N3.535 billion in 3059 deals.

A review of the investment showed that Neimeth international Pharmaceutical led gainers table during the day, gaining 9.82 per cent to N1.79, UPDC followed with a gain of 9.43 per cent to N1.16, Royal Exchange gained 8.70 per cent to N0.75, Mutual Benefits gained 7.69 per cent to N0.28, Regal Insurance added 7.32 per cent to N0.44.

On the contrary, C &I Leasing topped losers chart on Monday, shedding 8.70 per cent to N4.20, Chi Plc trailed with a drop of 6.90 per cent to N0.54, Wapic Insurance dipped by 5.88 per cent to N0.48, Lasaco Assurance fell by 5.45 per cent to N1.04, NAHCO dipped by 3.48 per cent to N3.33.

The result further showed that FBNHoldings recorded the highest volume of activities, exchanging 20.189 million shares valued at N244.717 million, GTCO followed with account of 10.574 million shares cost N270.907 million, Sovereign Trust Insurance traded 10.106 million shares worth N2.424 million, Mutual Benefits sold a total of 9.364 million shares cost N2.594 million, AIICO Insurance traded 8.839 million shares valued at N6.002 million.

