Equity market opens week negative, sheds N34bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday close in negative trend, shedding N34 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities declined by 0.15 per cent to N21.906 trillion from N21.940 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also depreciated by 61.81 basis points to 41976.79 points from 42038.60 points traded on Friday.

Investors traded 378.150 million shares valued at N3.243 billion in 6384 deals against 1.129 million shares worth N13.78 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 5458 deals.

A review of Transactions during the day showed that Fidson Healthcare led gainers table during the day, appreciating by 9.92 per cent to N6.76 , Guinness Nigeria Plc followed with a gain of 9.92 per cent to N39.90, Sovereign Trust Insurance gained 9.09 per cent to N0.24, AIICO Insurance added 8.87 per cent to N1.35, Regal Insurance improved by 8.11 per cent to N0.40.

On the contrary, Eterna recorded the highest loss during the day, dropping by 9.94 per cent to N7.79, UPDC trailed with a loss of 9.44 per cent to N1.63, Courtvellle Business Solutions down by 9.09 per cent to N0.40, Oando Plc fell by 7.92 per cent to N4.65, Honey Well Flour dipped by 7.78 per cent to N3.32.