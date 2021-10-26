Equity market opens week on a positive note, gains N27bn

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Exchange yesterday opened the week on a positive note, gaining N27 billion as local investors continue to pump in funds waiting for corporate organizations to release their third quarter financial results this week.

Specifically market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.12 per cent to N21.821 trillion from N21.794 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 51.48 basis points to 41814.74 points from 41763.26 points traded the previous day.

Investors traded 674.498 million shares valued at N7.591 billion in 5432 deals against 510.186 million shares worth N5.865 billion exchanged hands in 5485 deals.

The result showed that PZ Cussons led gainers table during the day, appreciating by 9.32 per cent to N6.45, Mutual Benefits Assurance followed with a gain of 7.14 per cent to N0.30, Unilever Nigeria Plc added 6.90 per cent to N15.50, Mansard Insurance added 6.49 per cent to N2.46 , Cutix Plc increased by 5.79 per cent to N6.40.

On the contrary, Abbey Building Deve Societx recorded the highest loss during the day, shedding 9.47 per cent to N0.86, Prestige Insurance followed with a drop of 8.51 per cent to N0.43, Legal to Insurance dipped by 7.32 per cent to N0.38, C and I Leasing fell by 6.38 per cent to N4.40, NGX Group declined by 6.36 per cent to N20.60.