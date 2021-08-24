Equity market rebound, gains N13bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange yesterday closed in positive trend, gaining N13 billion.

Specifically, Market Capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.63 per cent to N20.559 trillion from N20.546 trillion reported the previous day.

The Nigerian Exchange All Share Index also appreciated by 25.99 basis points to 39460.68 points from 39434.69 points reported on Monday.

Investors traded 196.808 million shares valued at N1.453 billion in 3881 deals against 211.326 million shares worth N2.029 billion exchange hands in 3939 deals.

The NGX trading result showed that Morison Industry PLC led gainers table during the day, gaining 10 per cent to close at N1.54 kobo, Regal Insurance followed with a gain of 9.52 per cent to close at N0.46 , Triple G added 9.09 per cent to close at N0.96 kobo, Chi PLC increased by 8.51 per cent to N0.51 kobo, Jaiz Bank added 6.90 per cent to close at N0.62 kobo.