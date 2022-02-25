Equity market rebound, gains N35bn

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Thursday looked northward, appreciating by N35 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.14 per cent to N25.477 trillion from N25.442 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 64.77 basis points to 47272.04 points from 47207.27 points traded on Wednesday.

Investors during the day exchanged 340.671 million shares valued at N3.857 billion in 5383 deals against 203.645 million shares cost N3.493 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 4377 deals.

A review of the Investment during the day showed that Etranzact led gainers table during the day, gaining 10 per cent to N2.43, Learn Africa followed with a gain of 9.92 per cent to N2.66, Scoa Plc added 9.69 per cent to N2.83, Royal Exchange gained 9.62 per cent to N1.14, RTBriscoe increased by 8.86 per cent to N0.86.

On the contrary, Multiverse topped losers chart for the day shedding 8.00 per cent to N0.23, Japaul Gold trailed with a loss of 5.00 per cent to N0.38, International Breweries fell by 4.55 per cent to N5.25, Chams Plc dipped by 4.35 per cent to N0.22, Honey Well Flour Mills down by 3.87 per cent to N3.73.

The result further showed that Custodian Investment Plc was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 39.167 million shares valued at N282.066 million, Sterling Bank followed with account of 33.353 million shares cost N53.775 million, Fidelity Bank traded 22.398 million shares cost N68.951 million, Access Bank exchanged 20.386 million shares cost N209.681 million, United Capital sold a total of 19.077 million shares worth N264.605 million.