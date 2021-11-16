Equity market rebounds, gains N112bn

Investment in the nation’s equity market yesterday returned to bullish trend, gaining N112 billion specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.49 per cent to N22.672 trillion from N22.560 trillion reported the previous day.

Correspondingly, the NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 213.86 basis points to 43444.20 points from 43230.34 points traded on Monday.

Investors exchanged 423.833 million shares valued at N11.649 million in 4181 deals against 293.429 million shares cost N4.289 billion in 4239 deals.

An analysis of the trading activities for the day showed that Cutix Plc led gainers table during the day, gaining 8.33 per cent to close at N3.25 , Cornerstone Insurance followed with a gain of 7.69 per cent to N0.56, Chi Plc added 6.90 per cent to N0.62, Royal Exchange added 6.0 per cent to N0.53, Regal Insurance increased by 5.26 per cent to N0.40 kobo.