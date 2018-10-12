Equity market rebounds, gains N13bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday took upward trend, gaining N13 billion.

Specifically, market Capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.11 per cent to N11.835 trillion from N11.822 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The NSE All Share Index appreciated by 35.24 basis points to 32417.82 points from 32382.58 points traded the previous day.

Investors traded a turnover of 148.527 million shares worth N2.859 billion in 2857 deals against 134.568 million shares valued at N1.935 billion in 2760 deals.

An analysis of the transactions showed that Nestle Nigeria Plc led gainers table, appreciating by N9.70 kobo to close N1430.00, Okomu Oil Palm followed with a gain of N4.00 to close at N79.80 kobo, Stanbic IBTC gained N2.05 kobo to close at N45.00, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc grew by N1.55 kobo to close at N21.95 kobo while Dangote Sugar Refinery added N0.15 kobo to close at N14.70 kobo.

On the contrary, Forte Oil recorded the highest loss during the day, declining by N1.85 kobo to close at N20.25 kobo, Nigerian Breweries trailed with a loss of N0.50 kobo to close at N85.00, Guaranty Trust Bank declined by N0.40 kobo to close at N36.50 kobo, Cutix Plc went down by N0.17 kobo to close at N4.33 kobo while United Bank for Africa rose by N0.15 kobo to close at N8.05 kobo.

The result further showed that Guaranty Trust Bank was investors delight , trading 48.719 million shares worth N1.778 billion, Fidelity Bank followed with account of 13.883 million shares valued at N26.375 million, FCMB group exchanged 11.139 million shares cost N18.785 million, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc traded 9.372 million shares worth N11.788 million while FBNHoldings sold 7.161 million shares cost N65.882 million