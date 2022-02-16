Equity market rebounds, gains N24bn

Transactions on the floor of Nigerian Exchange Wednesday rebounded, gaining N24 billion.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.09 per cent to N25.385 trillion from N25.361 trillion reported on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) also appreciated by 44.43 basis points to 47109.25 points from 47064.82 traded on Tuesday.

Investors traded 318.269 million shares valued at N8.27 billion in 4965 deals against 274.206 million shares worth N3.817 billion in 5331 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that Learn Africa led gainers table during the day, gaining 9.94 per cent to N1.99, Scoa Plc followed with a gain of 9.55 per cent to N1.95, RTBriscoe increased by 8.70 per cent to N0.50, Veritas Kapital gained 8.70 per cent to N0.25, Japaul Gold and Ventures up by 8.57 per cent to N0.38.

Conversely, UPDC recorded the highest loss during the day, gaining 6.36 per cent to N1.03, Regal Insurance trailed with a loss of 5.13 per cent to N0.37, C&I Leasing added 4.7 per cent to N3.60, Prestige Insurance added 4.44 per cent to N0.43 while Chams Plc dipped 4.35 per cent to N0.22.

The trading result further showed that Access Bank was the most active stock during the day, exchanging 47.884 million shares valued at N496.246 million in 221 deals, MTN Nigeria Plc followed with account of 21.697 million shares valued at N4.339 billion in 223 deals Zenith Bank exchanged 17.293 million shares cost N464.307 million in 276 deals, United Bank for Africa sold a total of 16.852 million share valued at N143.132 million in 180 deals, Nigerian Breweries traded a total of 16.836 million shares cost N800.796 million.