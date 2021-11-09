Equity market rebounds, gains N644bn

Trading activities on the floor of Nigerian Exchange (NGX) yesterday opened week on a positive note, gaining N644 billion.

Transactions on the shares of MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa lifted the activities in the equity market propelling the NGX market indicators to close higher.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities yesterday increased by 2.937 per cent to N22.569 trillion from N21.925 trillion reported the previous day.

The NGX All Share Index also appreciated by 1232.37 basis points to 43246.87 points from 42014.50 points traded on Friday.

Investors traded 443.606 million shares valued at N5.048 billion in 5233 deals against 277.040 million shares worth N2.382 billion exchanged hands the previous day in 3524 deals.

An analysis of the investment showed that Airtel Africa Plc led gainers table during the day, appreciating by 10.00 per cent to N858.00 , Redstarex followed with a gain of 9.94 per cent to N3.43, Cutix Plc gained 9.91 per cent to N6.21, MTN Nigeria added 9.62 per cent to N192.50, Unilever Nigeria Plc gained 9.36 per cent to N14.60.

On the contrary,

Conoil Plc topped losers chart, dropping by 9.80 per cent to N23.00, CWG trailed with a loss of 9.73 per cent to N1.02, Custodian Investment Plc fell 9.47 per cent to N7.65, Honey Well Flour dipped by 9.07 per cent to N3.31, Africa Prudential fell by 4.72 per cent to N6.05.