Equity market rebounds, gains N82bn

Investment in the nation equity market last week took positive trend, gaining N82 billion in five days.

Specifically, market capitalisation of listed equities increased by 0.70 per cent to N11.962 trillion from N11.880 trillion reported in the preceding week.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All Share Index also appreciated by 226.20 basis points to 32766.37 points from 32540.17 traded two weeks ago.

Similarly, all other indices took upward trend with the exception of the NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas, NSE Lotus II and NSE Industrial Goods indices that finished lower by 0.51 per cent, 0.73 per cent 0.40 per cent and 1.36 per cent respectively while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

NSE Corporate Governance Index grew by 23.20 to 1295.83 points, NSE Premium Index added 16.84 to 2355.35, The NSE Main Board index up by 9.78 to 1461.93, NSE 30 index went up by 12.48 to 1,473.63, NSE Banking gained 9.93 to 411.25 points, NSE Insurance index rose by 1.16 to 125.27 points, NSE pension added 6.99 basis points to 1226.16 points.

The trading for the week showed that investors traded a turnover of 924.546 million shares worth N14.194 billion in 14,119 deals in contrast to a total of 1.370 billion shares valued at N19.503 billion that exchanged hands last week in 16,076 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with account of 745.188 million shares valued at N9.477 billion traded in 8,329 deals, contributing 80.60 per cent and 66.77 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 67.159 million shares worth N3.815 billion in 2,221 deals.

The third place was Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 49.297 million shares worth N135.395 million in 678 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely– Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc accounted for 368.044 million shares worth N6.485 billion in 2,585 deals, contributing 39.81 per cent and 45.69 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

A review of the transactions during the week showed that 28 equities appreciated in price against 50 in the previous week.

The trading report also revealed that 41 companies depreciated in price, against 25 firms traded the previous week, while 100 equities remained unchanged higher than 94 equities recorded in the preceding week.

An analysis for the week indicated that Niger Insurance Plc recorded the highest gain for the week, increasing by 19.35 per cent or N0.06 kobo to close at N0.37 kobo, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc followed with a gain of 15.38 per cent or N0.04 kobo to close at N0.30 kobo, UAC Property Development Company Plc gained 14.71 per cent or N0.25 kobo to close at N1.95 kobo.

Other companies appreciated in price were First Aluminum Nigeria Plc 10.81 per cent, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc 9.52 per cent, Linkage Assurance Plc 9.37 per cent, University Press Plc 7.33 per cent, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria 6.75 per cent, Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc 6.45 per cent and Vitafoam Nigeria Plc 6.06 per cent.

On the contrary, Union Bank Nigeria Plc topped losers chart , dropping by 12.07 per cent or N0.70 kobo to close at N5.10 kobo, Union Diagnostic and Clinical Services Plc trailed with a loss of 10.53 per cent or N0.04 kobo to close at N0.34 kobo, Livestock Feeds Plc down by 9.52 per cent or N0.06 kobo to close at N0.57 kobo.

Other firms deprecated in price were Unity Bank 9.38 per cent, UACN Plc 9.32 per cent, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc 9.17 per cent, Associated Bus Company Plc 9.09 per cent, Guinness Nigeria Plc 9.09 per cent, Berger Paints Plc 8.70 per cent, Japaul Oil and Maritime Services Plc 8.33 per cent.

Also traded during the week were a total of 97,183 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N1.511 million executed in 4 deals, compared with a total of 29,750 units valued at N449,662.50 that was transacted last week in 2 deals.

A total of 13,715 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N13.242 million were traded this week in 49 deals compared with a total of 9,710 units valued at N9.587 million transacted last week in 19 deals.

